Owensboro Police holding 'Run From The Cops 5k' on Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've ever wanted to run from the cops without getting arrested here's your chance.
The Owensboro Police Department is hosting its "Run From The Cops 5k," where running from the police is not only being encouraged but rewarded.
The community is invited to participate in the 5k race on Saturday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m.
The chip-timed event will start and end at the police department, taking participants through downtown Owensboro.
The race is open to all ages and skill levels. OPD says that costumes are also encouraged, and that prizes will be awarded.
The cost for registration is $30 for adults, and $20 for anyone 17 and under. The price includes an event t-shirt.
You can RSVP or find more information on Facebook here. You can register for the event here.