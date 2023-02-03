 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17

  • Updated
  • 0
coffee generic mgn

coffee generic mgn

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February.

The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17.

It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java, located at 2601 W. Parrish Ave.

"Have you ever had questions about what's going on in your neighborhood? Have you ever wanted to meet and have a casual conversation with an officer? Come join us two weeks from today February 17 for Coffee with a Cop," OPD says.

The department says there will be "no agenda or speeches," just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

OPD Officer Dylan Evans is coordinating the event.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you