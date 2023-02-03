Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February.
The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17.
It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java, located at 2601 W. Parrish Ave.
"Have you ever had questions about what's going on in your neighborhood? Have you ever wanted to meet and have a casual conversation with an officer? Come join us two weeks from today February 17 for Coffee with a Cop," OPD says.
The department says there will be "no agenda or speeches," just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.
OPD Officer Dylan Evans is coordinating the event.