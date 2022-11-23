Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday.
A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department.
According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to threaten them with a fake warrant for their arrest.
"This is a scam," OPD says. "Please do not give anyone personal information over the phone if you did not initiate the call."
OPD says anyone who receives a suspicious call should always contact the company or agency of the caller to verify its legitimacy.
You can also report this activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center here.