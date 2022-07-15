Owensboro pool plans to close out the swimming season by allowing dogs to dive in

The Dog Days of Summer is not stopping Combest Pool in Owensboro from celebrating this summer.
Park organizers plan to end the season with a Howl and Splash event.
The popular public pool in Owensboro will allow dogs to take a dip in the water, before it officially closes down for the season.
You can bring you four-legged friend for a swim August 7 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Entry is $10 per dog, but owners get in for free.
Attendees can also bring a small bag of dry dog food, which will be donated to the Owensboro Humane Society and Daviess County Animal Shelter.
Organizers say there will be contests, giveaways, prizes, and displays from local pet stores and vets.