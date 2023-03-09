Owensboro Public Schools approves purchase of new threat detection system

New safety measures are being put into place at some schools in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Officials with the Owensboro Public Schools district say they approved the purchase of the "OpenGate" screening system during a board luncheon on Thursday.

The new security system will be installed at Owensboro High School, OIA Academy, IMiddle School, Owensboro Middle School, and Emerson Academy.

Just Monday, parents received an alert after a student at Owensboro Middle School brought a loaded gun and knife to school. The incident caused the new safety feature to be fast-tracked, though the system has been in the works at OPS for a while.

The new system is designed to detect things like weapons, without detecting items like keys, phones, or belt buckles.

Officials with the district say they're not sure of an exact installation date for the new OpenGate security systems, but hope to have them up and running before the end of the current school year, which ends in 10 weeks.