Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire

Owensboro firefighters called to El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road

An Owensboro, Kentucky restaurant that caught fire on Thursday is in need of the community's support.

As reported Thursday, firefighters with the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a business strip on Tamarack Road.

No one was injured in the fire, but owners of restaurant El Tucan Del Cielo say they're in need of support as they work to reopen.

According to a post shared by the restaurant, the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen. The post says the restaurant is the family's main source of income, and asks for donations via GoFundMe.

The restaurant's posts says that any donations will support the family as well as the restaurant's other employees.

