Owensboro restaurant closing after 74 years in business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro restaurant will be closing its doors after serving the community for the better part of a century.
The owners of "The Country Ham" announced the restaurants closure after 74 years in business.
According to the announcement, the restaurant's last day will be Sunday, Aug. 13.
The closing announcement says that business just hasn't been the same since COVID, and with the seemingly endless rise of food costs, the restaurant has been fighting an up-hill battle.
If you'd like to stop by the restaurant before it's closed for good, you can find it at 5421 US Highway 61 W in Owensboro.