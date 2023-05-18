 Skip to main content
Owensboro riverfront gearing up for the first week of Friday After 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday After 5

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEVV) - Friday After 5 is making its way back to downtown Owensboro Friday evening for the first week of the summer-long street fair.

Executive Director Francine Marseille joined 44News This Morning to highlight this week's schedule of events, and the 15 weeks that follow.

This week's theme supports the City of Owensboro and includes a Jeeps and Jam convention downtown, and 300 drones flying in formation over the crowds below.

For the first time this year, 300 drones will dazzle patrons as they take over the skies above the riverfront.

