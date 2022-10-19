Owensboro Symphony kicking off its 57th season on Saturday

Community members are being invited to a night of classical music in Owensboro, Kentucky this weekend.
The Owensboro Symphony will be kicking off its 57th season on Saturday with a concert full of classical works.
Conductor Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony open with the Overture from Ruslan and Ludmila, Mikhail Glinka’s beloved orchestral showpiece. This concert also features Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber and to close the performance the crowd will be enamored by Tchaikovsky’s supercharged Symphony No. 4.
Concert attendees are encouraged to join Quinn in Cannon Hall from 6:15 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturday for a special pre-concert conversation about the Opening Night performance.
Symphony officials say they hope the program, called "Behind the Music With Troy Quinn," will provide insights into the music and music-makers performing.
The concert itself is slated to start at 7 p.m. at the RiverPark Center. You can get tickets through the Ticketmaster website.