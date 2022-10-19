Owensboro Symphony kicking off its 57th season on Saturday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Owensboro Symphony kicking off its 57th season on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Community members are being invited to a night of classical music in Owensboro, Kentucky this weekend.

The Owensboro Symphony will be kicking off its 57th season on Saturday with a concert full of classical works.

Conductor Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony open with the Overture from Ruslan and Ludmila, Mikhail Glinka’s beloved orchestral showpiece. This concert also features Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber and to close the performance the crowd will be enamored by Tchaikovsky’s supercharged Symphony No. 4.

Concert attendees are encouraged to join Quinn in Cannon Hall from 6:15 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturday for a special pre-concert conversation about the Opening Night performance.

Symphony officials say they hope the program, called "Behind the Music With Troy Quinn," will provide insights into the music and music-makers performing.

The concert itself is slated to start at 7 p.m. at the RiverPark Center. You can get tickets through the Ticketmaster website.

