Owensboro teacher receives $25,000, honored with statewide award

An educator in Owensboro, Kentucky received a big surprise on Thursday.
Owensboro Public Schools' own Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, received a $25,000 cash prize alongside Kentucky's 2022 Milken Educator Award on Thursday.
“I'm just so shocked,” said Buskill. She said she comes from a family of educators and "I just knew that I wanted to be a teacher as well."
Buskill was presented with the award and the unrestricted cash prize in a surprise ceremony at her school on Thursday, with students, faculty, district officials, and community leaders in attendance.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in literacy education from Western University Kentucky, Buskill has taught at Newton Parrish Elementary School since 2016. She is currently pursing her National Board certification.
Buskill says Newton Parrish leaders "took a chance on a girl from Pennsylvania who came for an interview" and she was "captivated by the love that every single teacher puts in every single day" there.
The award was presented to Buskill by Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley. Kentucky Board of Education member Patrice McCrary also was present for the celebration.
