Owensboro warming shelter opening on Thursday night

With cold temperatures in the area, emergency officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a warm place to stay will be available to the public.
According to the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, the Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open to all men, women, and children from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Meals will also be available at the shelter during normal meal hours.
You can find the shelter at 501 Walnut St. in Owensboro.
For more information, visit the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.