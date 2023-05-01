Owensboro woman wins big on $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro woman won $100,000 after spontaneously buying a $5 Kentucky Lotter scratch-off ticket.
Lottery officials say it happened when Brittany Matthews stopped at the Masonville Food Mart in Utica for a soda last Wednesday.
Matthews had just picked up her grandmother, who wasn't feeling well and needed to go to the hospital. Matthews says it was by chance that she hit it big after stopping to get her grandmother a drink.
“I went out and got her and, on the way, she wanted a Diet Coke. Normally she would’ve wanted to go to McDonald’s but for some reason she wanted to stop at this little convenience store,” Matthews told lottery officials.
When Matthews went into the store and up to the register to pay for the drink, she says she asked the clerk to pick out two different $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets for her. “We took off and got stopped at the first light in town. It was taking forever for whatever reason, so I just started scratching it off and I realized it was a winner,” Matthews said.
“I was in so much shock. I just kept driving straight, I missed my turn. Mamaw was like, ‘what’s wrong?’ I told her, ‘I think I better just pull over and tell you.’ It took a minute for her to grasp it,” Matthews said.
Matthews had matched the number 5 in the second row on the ticket, and located below was the game’s $100,000 top prize. “I told her, maybe now you can do something you’ve always wanted to do. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” Matthews said.
The next day, Matthews claimed her prize at the Kentucky Lotter headquarters. She says she plans to pay off debt and put a down payment on a house.
Matthews said that her grandmother was still in the hospital, but that she was feeling better.