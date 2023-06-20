Owensboro Youth Hockey Association introduces program for children with special needs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a new ice hockey program being introduced for youth in Owensboro and Daviess County.
The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association says it's introducing its new "Hockey Heroes" program for the first time on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event, which is geared towards children with special needs, will happen at the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro.
“Hockey Heroes is a program that combines two of my greatest loves. This is a completely new program to our community that will provide great sensory experiences along with endurance and strength building,” said OYHA board member Shelley Barber.
Anyone ages 4 and up with special needs can register for the event. Organizers say the program is designed as an introduction to ice hockey and no prior skating or other skills is required for participation.
Officials say the program will not only off a unique experience on the ice, but help build self-esteem and create a great social support system.