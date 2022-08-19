 Skip to main content
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday

Blue Bridge Owensboro

In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday.

Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities.

The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” will be open to pedestrians from 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The city says the public is welcome to walk, stroll, run, or bike across the scenic bridge to get some of the best views of Downtown Owensboro.

The bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information on HydroFair weekend activities, you can visit owensborohydrofair.com or check out the Owensboro HydroFair page on Facebook.

