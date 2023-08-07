Owensboro's Combest Pool closes for the season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — If you hadn't visited Combest Pool in Owensboro this season, you'll have to wait until next summer to do so.
Swimmers enjoyed their last day of the season at the pool on Sunday.
44News talked to swimmers and a lifeguard who say they're sad to see the pool close.
"Its kinda sad because I gotta go back to school and everything like that but it's okay. It's fun to work at and... The people who come here are always so sweet, so nice, I just really like it," says lifeguard Shelby Yager.
The pool will reopen on Memorial Day weekend in 2024.