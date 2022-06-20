Owensboro's ROMP Fest set to start Wednesday

A popular music festival in Owensboro, Kentucky is kicking off on Wednesday.
From Wednesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 25, ROMP Fest will return to Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.
Performances from artists "Bennan Leigh" and the "Theo & Brenna Band" will start off the festival on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage Wednesday, with a number of different headlines scheduled to perform on the Main Stage from Thursday through Saturday.
ROMP Fest 2022 marks the festival's 19th year in Owensboro.
For more information on tickets, hotels, daily lineups, and more, just visit rompfest.com.