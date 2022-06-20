 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Owensboro's ROMP Fest set to start Wednesday

ROMP Fest

ROMP Fest

A popular music festival in Owensboro, Kentucky is kicking off on Wednesday.

From Wednesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 25, ROMP Fest will return to Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.

Performances from artists "Bennan Leigh" and the "Theo & Brenna Band" will start off the festival on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage Wednesday, with a number of different headlines scheduled to perform on the Main Stage from Thursday through Saturday.

ROMP Fest 2022 daily schedule

ROMP Fest 2022 daily schedule (rompfest.com)

ROMP Fest 2022 marks the festival's 19th year in Owensboro.

For more information on tickets, hotels, daily lineups, and more, just visit rompfest.com.

