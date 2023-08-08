Owensboro's Towne Square Mall closing in September

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro's Towne Square Mall will be closing down its remaining stores in September, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Officials with the mall tell 44News that the last day the inside of the mall will be accessible is Tuesday, Sept. 5.
We're told that the Frederica Street frontage will remain open, as Planet Fitness is in its final stages of building out the space and "Halloween Havoc" will be opening soon on the south side of the main mall entrance.
With less than a dozen tenants in the building, mall officials say it isn't feasible to heat, cool, maintain, and secure the massive interior space.
They say that with Bath and Body Works moving, and the decision from Ellis Entertainment to locate somewhere else, the time was right to close the mall and repurposing the site.
We're told that the redeveloped Frederica Street portion of the campus could be renamed as "Town Square Center," providing locations for medical, retail, entertainment, or restaurant tenants.
Meanwhile, the rest of the redeveloped mall could be used for things like warehousing, distribution, recreation, a senior/community center, education, light fabrication, or industrial locations.
Officials with the mall say they've offered to work with each of the mall's tenants to either help them relocate, or secure a place in the redeveloped property.