Package of explosives found in isolated area of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Ohio County were called to investigate several explosive devices on Monday.
Around 9 a.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to investigate a suspicious box that was found in an isolated area in a field.
At the scene, officials with the sheriff's office say they found a package with several explosive devices inside.
OCSO says that the Owensboro Hazardous Device Unit was called in, and that the devices were detonated on scene.
While the devices were successfully destroyed, authorities say they'll be investigating where they came from and how they got there.