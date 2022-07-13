Part of Audubon Parkway shut down in Henderson Co. after crash involving semi

The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky, are shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a semi.
It happened around the 11 mile marker of the Audubon Parkway, at the Hebbardsville exit.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police said the duration of the closure could last several hours due to debris on the roadway.
KSP also said that there were injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries isn't clear at this time.
According to Henderson Emergency Management, drivers are currently being diverted at the Hebbardsville exit back west, and then east on US Highway 60.
All semi drivers are advised to use alternate routes as required.