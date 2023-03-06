Part of Highway 56 closed in Daviess County after truck carrying chickens overturns

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Part of Highway 56 closed in Daviess County after truck carrying chickens overturns

  • Updated
  • 0
Daviess County: Truck with Chickens overturns; Portion of Highway 56 Closed
Megan DiVenti

An overturned truck carrying live chickens shut down a portion of Highway 56 on Monday morning in Daviess County, Kentucky.

According to dispatch, that call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning. 

We're told Highway 56 from Cummings Road to Mulligan Road is closed.

Officials say the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash at this time.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you