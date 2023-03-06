Part of Highway 56 closed in Daviess County after truck carrying chickens overturns

An overturned truck carrying live chickens shut down a portion of Highway 56 on Monday morning in Daviess County, Kentucky.
According to dispatch, that call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning.
We're told Highway 56 from Cummings Road to Mulligan Road is closed.
Officials say the area is expected to be closed for several hours.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash at this time.
