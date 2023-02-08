Part of North Green Street closed in Henderson while crews fix water main break

Police are providing a Wednesday afternoon traffic alert for drivers in Henderson, Kentucky.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said that the northbound lanes of North Green Street would be closed at Crestview Drive.
HPD says the temporary lane closure is because of a water main break.
Henderson Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are expected to be closed for about two hours, and that traffic is being diverted.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while crews work to fix the main.
No word yet on any boil advisories for the area.