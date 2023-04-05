Part of US 60 closed in Hancock County after car flips

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Drivers on US 60 in Hancock County could see delays in their Wednesday morning commute.
Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said that US 60 was shut down from 4th Street to Sandhill Road.
A photo of the scene shared by the sheriff's department shows a car flipped over.
It's not entirely clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
No timeline was given for the closure but the sheriff's office said that a detour had been set up for drivers.