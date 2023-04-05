 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Part of US 60 closed in Hancock County after car flips

  • Updated
  • 0
Car flips in Hancock County KY

Hancock County Sheriff's Department

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Drivers on US 60 in Hancock County could see delays in their Wednesday morning commute.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said that US 60 was shut down from 4th Street to Sandhill Road.

A photo of the scene shared by the sheriff's department shows a car flipped over.

It's not entirely clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

No timeline was given for the closure but the sheriff's office said that a detour had been set up for drivers.

