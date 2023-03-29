Paving and resurfacing work underway in Daviess County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Paving and resurfacing work underway in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
Paving and resurfacing work underway in Daviess County

Daviess County Fiscal Court

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews will be busy over the next few days with several paving and resurfacing projects in Daviess County.

Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say that a contractor is currently paving on Lee Rudy Road between Worthington Road and the dead end at the U.S. 60 Bypass.

Also on Wednesday's schedule is resurfacing on Boswell Road from KY-456 to Curdsville-Delaware Road, which will be nearly a half mile of new pavement.

Then on Thursday, the contractor will move to the east side of Daviess County and pave on Nannie Belle Loop, between Jones Road and KY-144.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you