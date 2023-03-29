Paving and resurfacing work underway in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews will be busy over the next few days with several paving and resurfacing projects in Daviess County.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say that a contractor is currently paving on Lee Rudy Road between Worthington Road and the dead end at the U.S. 60 Bypass.
Also on Wednesday's schedule is resurfacing on Boswell Road from KY-456 to Curdsville-Delaware Road, which will be nearly a half mile of new pavement.
Then on Thursday, the contractor will move to the east side of Daviess County and pave on Nannie Belle Loop, between Jones Road and KY-144.