Pay raise approved for school employees in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Some school employees in Daviess County are set to get a pay raise.
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a 2% pay raise for every employee in the district on Tuesday.
In addition to the 2% raise, DCPS says an experience-based increase was also approved for all eligible staff members.
On top of that, the district says market adjustments were approved for several positions based on a rotating schedule, including bus drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff, computer operations staff, and school food service managers.
"School Bus Drivers remain a highly critical staffing need of the district. As an example, Bus Driver pay will increase 12.2% as a result of our market adjustments and rotational schedule adopted four years ago," DCPS says.
“I am always impressed by the way our Board supports our educators and staff. They are constantly supporting our schools at events and ceremonies, but with approval of these salary increases, it couldn’t be timed better with Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. Our staff truly deserve it, and everyone works so hard to put Kids First each and every day,” said Superintendent, Matt Robbins.
DCPS Board members say the raises are well-deserved and is a way the board is dedicated to keeping valuable people in the district.
Board Chairman, Todd Anderson, said, “Education is a vital component of our society, and our people chose to become teachers because of a passion and a love for what they do each day. It is our job as the board to help take care of them as much as possible, while also maintaining fiscal responsibility.”