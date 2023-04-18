Peace vigil to be held in Henderson for Henderson native who died from Louisville shooting

 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A day after the funeral for a Henderson, Kentucky native who passed away from the Louisville shooting, a vigil in her honor will be held for the community.

The Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission will hold a "Community Peace Vigil" on Sunday, April 23 at the Central Park fountain.

The vigil, also hosted by local churches, will be held in behalf of Juliana Farmer.  Farmer, along with four others, passed away following a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10th.

There will be a special tree planted in honor of Farmer, along with a proclamation and music, poems, candle lighting, and other activities by family and friends.

The event will start at 5PM.  If the weather is bad, the event will move to First Missionary Baptist Church on South Elm Street.