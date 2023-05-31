 Skip to main content
Pedestrian bridge hit in Daviess County, inspection happening Thursday morning

Traffic Alert

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Some drivers in Daviess County could see delays Thursday morning after a bridge was hit over the weekend.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that the Chautauqua Pedestrian Bridge was hit over the weekend.

Drivers on East Parrish Avenue (KY 54) should expect closures beginning Thursday morning at 6 a.m. while crews inspect the bridge.

The work zone will have the road closed at the intersection from Leitchfield Road to Bluff Avenue.

KYTC says that the inspection shouldn't take longer than an hour.

