Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 41 in Henderson

A pedestrian-vs-vehicle incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky over the weekend has turned deadly.
Police confirmed Monday that the person who was hit by a driver on Highway 41 had died from their injuries.
The Henderson Police Department said the crash happened in the 2100 block of Highway 41 on Sunday evening.
We're told that the victim was a Henderson resident, who was apparently attempting to cross the highway at the time of the incident.
No other details on the incident such as the victim's identity are available right now, but we're working to learn more.
