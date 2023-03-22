People taking suspicious photos, videos in Tri-State prompts warning from police

There's a new warning from police in Madisonville, Kentucky, after some suspicious activity.
The Madisonville Police Department put out an alert to the public on Wednesday after receiving reports of people taking photos and videos inside local businesses in the Tri-State area.
MPD says it's believed the suspicious photography/video recording is being used to gather information that could then be used to commit thefts in the future.
Employees or business owners who see suspicious activity like this are encouraged to report it by calling Hopkins County Central Dispatch at (270) 821-1720.