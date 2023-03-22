 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

People taking suspicious photos, videos in Tri-State prompts warning from police

There's a new warning from police in Madisonville, Kentucky, after some suspicious activity.

The Madisonville Police Department put out an alert to the public on Wednesday after receiving reports of people taking photos and videos inside local businesses in the Tri-State area.

MPD says it's believed the suspicious photography/video recording is being used to gather information that could then be used to commit thefts in the future.

Employees or business owners who see suspicious activity like this are encouraged to report it by calling Hopkins County Central Dispatch at (270) 821-1720.

