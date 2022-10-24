 Skip to main content
...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Police Department cruiser

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning.

As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police now tell us that a person was hit by a vehicle in the incident.

According to OPD, the pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the vehicle. They say the driver involved in the incident was uninjured.

OPD says its Accident Reconstruction Unit and Drone responded to investigate.

The intersection was shut down for about three hours due to the incident, but is now back open.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone who may have more information on the incident should call OPD.

