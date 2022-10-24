Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning.
As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m.
Police now tell us that a person was hit by a vehicle in the incident.
According to OPD, the pedestrian was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the vehicle. They say the driver involved in the incident was uninjured.
OPD says its Accident Reconstruction Unit and Drone responded to investigate.
The intersection was shut down for about three hours due to the incident, but is now back open.
No other details have been released at this time. Anyone who may have more information on the incident should call OPD.