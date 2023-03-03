Plane makes emergency landing in Webster County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
White County in southeastern Illinois...
Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Union County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 145 PM CST Friday.

* At 540 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield, Sturgis,
Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill, Grayville,
Darmstadt, Norris City, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New
Harmony, Crossville, Corydon, Enfield and Equality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Plane makes emergency landing in Webster County

  • Updated
  • 0

New developments after a plane makes an emergency landing in Webster County.

We're told this happened near Crowder Road and State Route 120 Thursday in Slaughters. 

The Webster County Sheriff's Office says the plane landed safely in a cattle pasture/field. 

Authorities say the pilot is okay. 

We're told the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified and will be responding. 

We're working to learn the reason for the landing, what kind of plane was being used, and if anyone else was on the aircraft at the time. 

Stick with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story. 

