Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency

Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon.
The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.
According to HPD, the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.
We're told the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover, and that no one was injured.
HPD said the road would be closed for a short time while crews cleaned up.