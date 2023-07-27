 Skip to main content
Police: Evansville man drops meth after being asked for his ID

William Sutton, 56, of Evansville (Henderson County Jail)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested in Henderson Thursday after police say he dropped drugs on the ground when they asked him for his ID.

Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to an area of Highway 4084 South just after midnight to investigate an apparently intoxicated man who was stumbling around.

When officers arrived, they say they talked to 56-year-old William Sutton, who appeared to be under the influence of something.

After being asked for his ID, Sutton dropped some meth on the ground, according to police. HPD says officers also found more meth and some cocaine on Sutton during a search.

Sutton was arrested on drug and public intoxication charges.

