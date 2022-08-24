Police: Hopkins County school teacher arrested for showing obscene video to students in class

For the second time in one week, a Hopkins County, Kentucky school teacher has been arrested on criminal charges.
Authorities say 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville was arrested on multiple charges of "Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minor."
Poole is listed as an English/Language Arts teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
The Madisonville Police Department says Poole was arrested after an incident that happened on Aug. 17.
Through an investigation that began Monday, MPD says detectives determined that Poole showed "an animated video that contained obscene matter" to the students in his class.
In total, Poole faces 11 counts of Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minor, according to MPD.
Poole was booked into the Hopkins County Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
After Poole's arrest, the Hopkins County Schools district released the following statement:
"Hopkins County Schools' number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. This matter was immediately turned over to the authorities and is now being handled by law enforcement.
Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration."
Poole is the second Hopkins County Schools teacher arrested within the week, after 55-year-old James P. Larson, an educator at Hopkins County Central High School, was arrested after an alleged incident involving a student.