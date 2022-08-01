Police: Kids find medical-grade fentanyl, morphine in home; Deaconess employee charged

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing charges after being accused of taking medical-grade fentanyl and morphine home from work.
According to authorities, Amy N. Blaize of Henderson was arrested on charges of drug possession and endangering the welfare of a minor after medical-grade fentanyl and morphone was found inside her home.
An arrest citation says that two kids were the ones who found the substances inside the home on Turner Avenue, prompting the police investigation.
Detectives with the Henderson Police Department and the Kentucky State Police searched the home, where they say they found other items "consistent with the use of I.V. Drugs in a hospital setting."
Authorities tell 44News that Blaize is an employee at Deaconess hospital, and that she told investigators that the medical items in the house came from her place of employment.
We reached out to Deaconess on Blaize's arrest and received the following response:
"We are currently investigating this situation. We have no further comments at this time."
Blaize was released from the Henderson County Jail after posting a $2,500 bond.