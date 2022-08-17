Police looking for missing Owensboro woman

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
The Owensboro Police Department says its looking for 35-year-old Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely.
She's described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair, standing about 5' 5'' tall and weighing around 150 pounds.
Police say the missing woman is from the Owensboro area, and that last contact was made with her by phone on Aug. 13.
Investigators believe she may be staying at hotels in the Owensboro area.
Anyone with information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.