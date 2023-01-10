Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson.
According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
Police say the silver truck shown in the photo is not the suspect vehicle, but the actual owner. They say a description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown.
Anyone who may have information on the theft should call HPD Investigations at 270-831-1295.