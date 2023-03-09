Police: Man arrested with meth and marijuana after harassing firefighters in Muhlenberg County

A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky after police say he was caught with drugs after harassing firefighters who were on the job.
The Central City Police department says it all happened on Wednesday, while firefighters were working to put out a fire in the area of North 3rd Street.
While the firefighters were working, CCPD says Christopher Conrad pulled up behind the fire engine and started to yell and curse at the firefighters, disrupting them from putting out the fire.
Police say they searched Conrad's car and found meth, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia inside.
Conrad was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges including obstructing first responders, trafficking marijuana, and trafficking meth.