Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window

A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m.
When officers arrived at the business they say they discovered that a front window had been broken, but that all of the doors were secured.
As officers continued their investigation, they say 911 dispatchers told them that 32-year-old Clinton Campbell was calling from inside the store via land line.
Police say that Campbell appeared to be under the influence, as he was gesturing wildly at mannequins and dummies in the store as if they were after him. They say they guided him to a door so that he could unlock it, at which point they took him into custody.
According to MPD, Campbell said he was walking by the business when he hit the window and broke it. They say he admitted to going inside the business through the window after the glass was broken.
MPD also said that Campbell admitted to snorting drugs with a friend before the break-in took place.
Campbell was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 bond.