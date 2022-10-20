 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window

Clinton Campbell, 32, of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived at the business they say they discovered that a front window had been broken, but that all of the doors were secured.

As officers continued their investigation, they say 911 dispatchers told them that 32-year-old Clinton Campbell was calling from inside the store via land line.

Police say that Campbell appeared to be under the influence, as he was gesturing wildly at mannequins and dummies in the store as if they were after him. They say they guided him to a door so that he could unlock it, at which point they took him into custody.

According to MPD, Campbell said he was walking by the business when he hit the window and broke it. They say he admitted to going inside the business through the window after the glass was broken.

MPD also said that Campbell admitted to snorting drugs with a friend before the break-in took place.

Campbell was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

