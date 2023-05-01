Police: Man fires gun at group of people in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Hopkins County after police say he fired his gun at a group of people.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were called to an area of Eastwind Court late Saturday night after gunshots were reported in the area.
When officers arrived, they say they learned that a large group of people was in the street arguing when someone fired off several rounds, causing the crowd to disperse.
MPD says an investigation revealed that Daniel Bean was in his home when he confronted the group and fired three rounds into the ground.
Police say Bean was arrested and that his weapon was recovered at the scene.
Bean was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a Wanton Endangerment charge.