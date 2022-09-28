Police: Man flees from traffic stop, threatens officer's life in Madisonville

A man is facing multiple charges out of Madisonville, Kentucky, after police say he fled from an officer and then made a threat against his life.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened after one of its sergeants saw a car going down North Main Street, weaving in and out of its lane and going 58 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. They say the sergeant also saw the car turn onto East Center Street without using a turn signal.
When the sergeant tried to pull the driver over, they say the man kept going for another half mile, even though he saw the officer's lights in his rear-view mirror.
MPD says when the driver finally pulled over, he was identified as 34-year-old Yrvin Campos.
Police say Campos had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle, and that he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. They say he also had a strong smell of alcohol on him, and that an empty 40 oz. bottle of beer was found in his car.
While being taken to jail, Campos said that the sergeant was "going to die" at his hands, according to police. They say he also made threats to multiple deputy jailers once he arrived at the jail.
Campos was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including reckless driving, fleeing police, OMVWI, and terroristic threatening.