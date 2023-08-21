Police: Man nearly crashes into officer in Madisonville while driving under the influence

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested after authorities say he nearly crashed into a police officer while driving under the influence.
An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were going north on I-69 on Friday when they say 30-year-old Rony Perez Lopez crossing crossing over the fog line multiple times.
As Perez Lopez kept driving, police say he changed lanes and forced another driver onto the shoulder of the interstate.
MPD says Perez Lopez then entered the officer's lane, causing him to partially go off the road to avoid crashing.
Police pulled Perez Lopez over, and say a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his vehicle. They say he had bloodshot eyes and had several beer bottle caps next to him, and that a 12-pack of beer was in the back seat with 8 of the 12 beers missing.
Perez Lopez blew a .082 on a portable breath test, and didn't have a driver's license or proof of insurance, MPD says.
He was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail, but was later released.