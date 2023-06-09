 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Police: Man wanted since 2021 in Madisonville runs from officers after being found at park

  Updated
Keyairreon Hobgood, Madisonville Police Department

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man who's been wanted for several years in Madisonville is now behind bars, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers found 22-year-old Keyairreon Hobgood at the Madisonville City Park on Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

According to MPD, Hobgood had been wanted on a drug trafficking warrant since 2021 as part of an investigation that involved the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff's Office.

When officers tried to take Hobgood into custody, they say he took off running.

Officers took Hobgood to the ground and took him into custody. They say he had a straw and a dollar bill with white powder residue on them that he had just been snorting.

Hobgood was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking charges for the warrant, plus new charges including criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and fleeing police.

