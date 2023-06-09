Police: Man wanted since 2021 in Madisonville runs from officers after being found at park

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man who's been wanted for several years in Madisonville is now behind bars, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers found 22-year-old Keyairreon Hobgood at the Madisonville City Park on Thursday morning around 7 a.m.
According to MPD, Hobgood had been wanted on a drug trafficking warrant since 2021 as part of an investigation that involved the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff's Office.
When officers tried to take Hobgood into custody, they say he took off running.
Officers took Hobgood to the ground and took him into custody. They say he had a straw and a dollar bill with white powder residue on them that he had just been snorting.
Hobgood was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking charges for the warrant, plus new charges including criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and fleeing police.