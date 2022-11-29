 Skip to main content
Police: Naked woman walks into stranger's home while intoxicated

Woman walks into stranger's home while intoxicated

Madisonville Police say a naked, intoxicated woman walked right into a stranger's home. 

Authorities say 26-year-old Alexis Massey walked into the home just after 1 a.m. the morning of Thanksgiving. 

Police say the homeowner did not know Massey, and when he asked her to leave, she refused. 

Authorities also say Massey refused when the homeowner offered her a ride somewhere else. 

Massey was booked in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.

She is expected to be due back in court Wednesday.

