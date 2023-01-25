 Skip to main content
Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus

Tyshaun Herring, 25, of Owensboro

Tyshaun Herring, 25, of Owensboro (Daviess County Jail photo)

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue.

Police arrested Herring after the crash on charges of wanton endangerment, driving on a DUI suspended license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and more.

According to OPD, no one was hurt in the crash.

Herring's being held on a $2,500 bond in the Daviess County Jail.

