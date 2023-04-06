Police: Pills found on woman falling asleep behind the wheel with young child in the car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman was arrested in Madisonville Wednesday morning after police said she was caught with pills while reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel.
Officers were called to the One Stop convenience store on South Main Street around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday after a concerned citizen called 911.
The 911 caller said that a woman, later identified by police as 44-year-old Heather Weideman of Greenville, kept falling asleep behind the wheel of her car with a young child in the passenger seat.
When officers arrived, they say they found the vehicle running with Weideman nodding off and tapping her feet.
After Weideman took several field sobriety tests, MPD say pain pills and muscle relaxers were found in her purse, along with two rolled up $1 bills with powder residue on them.
Weideman was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including DUI and drug possession.