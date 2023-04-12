Police respond to incident at Owensboro bank

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are at the scene of an incident at a bank in Owensboro.
Dispatchers tell us officers were called to the US Bank on Tamarack Road just before 2 p.m., but the nature of the incident isn't entirely clear at this time.
No injuries have been confirmed in this incident at this time. Authorities said an ambulance was on standby at the scene, but that it was released.
Authorities also tell us that assistance at the scene was not needed by the Daviess County Sherriff's Office or the Kentucky State Police.
