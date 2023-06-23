Police still looking for armed robbery suspect in Madisonville, offering cash reward

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are still searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Madisonville.

The robbery happened back on June 16 at the Walgreens on South Main Street in Madisonville. Police say a man threatened staff with a gun before leaving with cash from the register.

MPD released new photos of the suspect on Friday, and said that the search was still one.

Authorities also say there's now a $200 Crime Stoppers Reward being offered for any information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Hopkins County Crime Stoppers by phone at 270-825-1111 or online at hopkinscountycrimestoppers.com/tip-line