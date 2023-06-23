 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Police still looking for armed robbery suspect in Madisonville, offering cash reward

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are still searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Madisonville.

The robbery happened back on June 16 at the Walgreens on South Main Street in Madisonville. Police say a man threatened staff with a gun before leaving with cash from the register.

MPD released new photos of the suspect on Friday, and said that the search was still one. 

Authorities also say there's now a $200 Crime Stoppers Reward being offered for any information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Hopkins County Crime Stoppers by phone at 270-825-1111 or online at hopkinscountycrimestoppers.com/tip-line

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you