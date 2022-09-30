Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Beshear says

A large majority of Kentucky adults are in support of legalizing medical cannabis, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
Gov. Beshear said Friday that feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee show that some 90% of Kentucky adults supported legalization.
“Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis," Gov. Beshear said. "Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it."
Gov. Beshear says that a summary from the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee shows three key findings:
- Kentuckians of all ages are suffering from chronic conditions. Medical providers are prescribing opioids and painkillers that are not providing relief, and Kentuckians are fearful of their addictive properties. Research indicates individuals cannot overdose from cannabis.
- Kentuckians are leaving the state to access medical cannabis in states where it is legal. They want to be able to return to the commonwealth without breaking the law.
- Kentucky military veterans explained that PTSD was significantly eased by the use of cannabis.
Gov. Beshear says he is taking information obtained by the committee into consideration as he analyzes the next steps towards legalizing medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic, debilitating medical conditions.
You can see the full summary from Gov. Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee by clicking on the PDF document below.