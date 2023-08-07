Popular lake in western Kentucky will be drained despite efforts to stop it

HANSON, Ky. — Otter Lake could eventually look more like a swamp than the body of water it is today.

That's because the lake is about to go through a major draining project that will drop the water levels by 10 feet.

Lawsuit filed against Hopkins County Fiscal Court could lead to the demise of a well-known lake Residents say they're worried about the lake's future now that a lawsuit has been filed that could potentially drain it dry.

According to a Facebook post by a group dedicated to preserving the lake, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court agreed to lower the lake's depth in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet.

The commonwealth insists the lake is a flood hazard because of the dam that needs to be repaired. The price tag to fix the dam has been estimated as high as $800,000, according to a homeowner in the area who is familiar with the issue.

According to the group "Save Otter Lake", local residents estimate the average depth of the lake is approximately 12 feet. That means the lake could be left with just about 2 feet of water it is drained. Many in the community worry the loss of all that water will be detrimental to the local ecosystem.

This comes after the state sued the county and other partial owners last year over concerns over a faulty dam.

A judge ruled last week that Hopkins County was a part owner of the property.

According to a letter from an attorney for the commonwealth, a siphon system will soon be installed to begin the process of draining the lake.