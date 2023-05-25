Porchfest returning to downtown Henderson in June

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A summertime event is returning to downtown Henderson.
Officials with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce say that "Porchfest" is returning to the city's downtown on Saturday, June 3.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring live, local music on the front porches and lawns of seven homes and the Henderson County Public Library.
The performances will take place along a four-block section of South Main Street between Washington Street and Jefferson Street.
The event will also feature a variety of offerings from food trucks, including Tom's Smokin' BBQ, Acropolis Express, The Chimi Truck, the Twist Truck, Trappin Chik’n, The Tradewater, and the Fajita Shack.
This year's Porchfest will also feature a special project from local artist Tabitha Taylor. Taylor will be painting a wooden rocking chair – similar to the one seen in the Porchfest logo – right on Main Street during the event. Attendees will be able to catch her work in action as well as bid on the chair in a silent auction.
Anyone planning to join in on the event is asked to bring their own blanket or portable chair.